Peter Gutteridge Born 19 May 1961. Died 15 September 2014
Peter Gutteridge
1961-05-19
Peter Gutteridge Biography
Peter Gutteridge (19 May 1961 – 15 September 2014) was a musician from Dunedin, New Zealand, credited with pioneering the "Dunedin sound" with The Clean and The Chills.
