Humaira Arshad (Punjabi, Urdu: حمیرا ارشد‬‎) is a Pakistani pop singer from Lahore. She is a folk, pop, culture, and ghazal singer who has been classically trained. Her albums are Chori Kach Di and Gal Sun Dholna. Humaira says she used to accompany her mother to majlis for soaz khwani from an early age. She trained under the tutelage of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan[citation needed] and has won numerous honors and awards for her musical achievements.[which?]