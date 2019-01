Jukka Tapio Linkola (born 21 July 1955 in Espoo) is a Finnish jazz pianist and classical composer. He has composed music for the Finnish National Opera and led several jazz Big Bands. In addition he has won two Jussi awards for his film music. His euphonium concerto is considered a standard in the repertoire.

