Frank PattersonIrish tenor. Born 5 October 1938. Died 10 June 2000
Frank Patterson
1938-10-05
Frank Patterson Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Patterson (5 October 1938 – 10 June 2000) was an internationally renowned Irish tenor following in the tradition of singers such as Count John McCormack and Josef Locke. He was known as "Ireland's Golden Tenor".
Frank Patterson Tracks
Queen Of The May
Frank Patterson
Queen Of The May
Queen Of The May
Last played on
Has sorrow thy young days blighted?
Thomas Moore, Traditional Irish, Thomas Moore, T. C. Kelly, Frank Patterson & Geraldine O'Grady Ensemble
Has sorrow thy young days blighted?
Has sorrow thy young days blighted?
Composer
Ensemble
Last played on
The Lass of Aughrim
Trad.
The Lass of Aughrim
The Lass of Aughrim
Last played on
Love thee dearest
Frank Patterson
Love thee dearest
Love thee dearest
Last played on
Where'er You Walk
Frank Patterson
Where'er You Walk
Where'er You Walk
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1979: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
1979-07-22T11:38:26
22
Jul
1979
Proms 1979: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
