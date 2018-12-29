General DegreeBorn 28 April 1968
General Degree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03vxrjl.jpg
1968-04-28
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/24d478d4-11b5-454b-b9b7-90ec4529dc7f
General Degree Biography (Wikipedia)
Cardiff Butt, better known as General Degree (or simply Degree) and later as Snapple Dapple, is a Jamaican dancehall deejay and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
General Degree Tracks
Sort by
Traffic Blocking
General Degree
Traffic Blocking
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Traffic Blocking
Last played on
Hold Yuh Tonight
General Degree
Hold Yuh Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Hold Yuh Tonight
Last played on
Ruff It Up (Benny Page Remix)
General Degree
Ruff It Up (Benny Page Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Ruff It Up (Benny Page Remix)
Last played on
Wi Nuh Boring
General Degree
Wi Nuh Boring
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Wi Nuh Boring
Last played on
Bad
General Degree
Bad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Bad
Last played on
Ruff It Up
General Degree
Ruff It Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Ruff It Up
Last played on
Ruff It Up (Benny Page Remix) (feat. LionDub)
General Degree
Ruff It Up (Benny Page Remix) (feat. LionDub)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Ruff It Up (Benny Page Remix) (feat. LionDub)
Last played on
Sexy Latina
General Degree
Sexy Latina
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Sexy Latina
Last played on
Ruff It Up (Benny Page Remix) Dub Mix
General Degree
Ruff It Up (Benny Page Remix) Dub Mix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Skylarking (feat. General Degree)
The In Crowd
Skylarking (feat. General Degree)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
Skylarking (feat. General Degree)
Performer
Last played on
When I Hol You Tonight
General Degree
When I Hol You Tonight
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03vxrjl.jpglink
When I Hol You Tonight
Last played on
General Degree Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist