Take That are an English pop group formed in Manchester in 1990. The group currently consists of Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen. The original line-up also featured Jason Orange and Robbie Williams. Barlow acts as the group's lead singer and primary songwriter, with Owen and Williams initially providing backing vocals and Donald and Orange serving primarily as dancers.
The group have had 28 top 40 singles and 17 top 5 singles in the United Kingdom, 12 of which have reached number one, as well as having eight number one albums. Internationally, the band have had 56 number one singles and 39 number one albums. They have received eight Brit Awards—winning awards for Best British Group and Best British Live Act.
Williams left the band in 1995 while the four remaining members completed their world tour and released a final single before splitting up in 1996. After filming a 2005 documentary about the group and releasing a new greatest hits album, a four-piece Take That without Williams officially announced a 2006 reunion tour around the UK, entitled The Ultimate Tour. On 9 May 2006, it was announced that the group were set to record new material together once again; their fourth studio album, Beautiful World, was released in 2006 and was followed up with The Circus, in 2008. The group achieved new success as a four-piece, scoring a string of chart hits across the UK and Europe while selling over 45 million records worldwide.
- Take That - Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fpjtt.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05fpjtt.jpg2017-10-10T22:59:00.000ZStealing our hearts once again with a shining performance in Hyde Parkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05fws6v
- 'I'm Gary and I'm from Cheshire' - it's Take That for Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2017!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n7p2y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01n7p2y.jpg2017-06-07T08:12:00.000ZGary Barlow talks to Chris Evans about playing live and performing at Hyde Park this yearhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0555xt6
- Take That's first hit was in 1992... but do the boys still get nervous performing live?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yln9p.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04yln9p.jpg2017-03-31T08:41:00.000ZEmily Watson asks Gary, Mark and Howard about feeling nervous before going on stage.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04yln17
- Which member of Take That is keeping chocolate in their 2017 tour diet?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ylkh9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ylkh9.jpg2017-03-31T08:10:00.000ZGary, Mark & Howard tell Chris about preparing for their brand new Wonderland stage show.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04yljvb
- Take That perform 'The Flood'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04v16k2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04v16k2.jpg2017-02-25T20:28:54.000ZTake That perform 'The Flood'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04v16dp
- How did Chris get Take That to go up for hire for Children in Need?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gnnk7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04gnnk7.jpg2016-11-17T08:07:00.000ZGary Barlow spills the beans on how you can get Take That for hire.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04gnnkb
- ''I wasn't very flattering about Gary - it was a mistake'' Simon Cowell on turning down Take Thathttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fg3pl.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02fg3pl.jpg2016-11-10T16:06:00.000ZAn exclusive profile of the man who has dominated the entertainment world in the 21st century, in conversation at his west London home with good friend Jonathan Shalit.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04fvrcf
- Gary Barlow: "Take That will tour next year!"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04835js.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04835js.jpg2016-09-16T14:50:00.000ZGary Barlow and Tim Firth talk about the musical 'The Girls' based on Calendar Girlshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04835m7
- Could YOU be in the next Take That...?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rws91.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01rws91.jpg2016-07-04T07:50:00.000ZGary tells Chris how you can star in Let It Shine talent show with a Take That twist.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p040chtx
- Sigma - Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2016 Highlightshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl1gg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03wl1gg.jpg2016-06-28T22:59:00.000ZHighlights of Sigma's set at Radio 1's Big Weekend 2016https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03wlw9c
- Exclusive: Hear the first play of Take That and Sigma’s new singlehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vqqnj.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vqqnj.jpg2016-05-20T11:05:00.000ZWe can also reveal they will be performing together at Radio 1's Big Weekend.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vqn1b
- Take That are inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02swyn1.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02swyn1.jpg2015-06-07T19:51:00.000ZTake That are inducted in to Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Famehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02swynx
