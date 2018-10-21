Ross NobleBorn 5 June 1976
Ross Noble
1976-06-05
Ross Noble Biography (Wikipedia)
Ross Markham Noble (born 5 June 1976) is an English stand-up comedian and actor. Noble rose to mainstream popularity through making appearances on British television, particularly interviews and on panel shows such as Have I Got News for You. He has also released DVDs of several of his tours.
In 2007 he was voted the 10th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups and again in the updated 2010 list as the 11th greatest stand-up comic.
In 2012, Noble made his movie debut in the fantasy comedy horror movie Stitches. In 2015 he made his musical theatre debut in The Producers and in 2018 was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for his performance in Young Frankenstein in the West End.
Ross Noble Tracks
Surprise
Dianne Pilkington
Surprise
Surprise
It Could Work
Hadley Fraser
It Could Work
It Could Work
Together Again (Young Frankenstein)
Ross Noble
Together Again (Young Frankenstein)
Together Again (Young Frankenstein)
Together Again
Hadley Fraser
Together Again
Together Again
Ross Noble Links
