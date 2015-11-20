Midge Ure Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Midge" Ure OBE (born 10 October 1953) is a Scottish musician, singer-songwriter and producer. His stage name, Midge, is a phonetic reversal of Jim, the diminutive form of his given name.
Ure enjoyed particular success in the 1970s and '80s in bands including Slik, Thin Lizzy, Rich Kids and Visage, and most notably as frontman of Ultravox. In 1984, Ure co-wrote and produced the charity single "Do They Know It's Christmas?", which has sold 3.7 million copies in the UK. The song is the second highest selling single in UK chart history. Ure co-organised Band Aid, Live Aid and Live 8 with Bob Geldof. He acts as a trustee for the charity and also serves as an ambassador for Save the Children.
Ure is the producer and writer of several other synthpop/new wave hit singles of the 1980s, including "Fade to Grey" (1980) by Visage and the Ultravox signature songs "Vienna" (1980) and "Dancing with Tears in My Eyes" (1984). Ure achieved his first UK top 10 solo hit in 1982 with "No Regrets". In 1985, his solo debut album The Gift reached number two in the UK Albums Chart and yielded the UK number one single, "If I Was". Ure also co-wrote Phil Lynott's "Yellow Pearl", which served as the theme of Top of the Pops for much of the 1980s.
Was Michael Ball the reason Ultravox's 'Vienna' didn't reach No. 1?
Was Michael Ball the reason Ultravox's ‘Vienna’ didn’t reach No. 1?
Midge Ure Live Session
Midge Ure Live Session
Midge Ure's last minute gig with Thin Lizzy
Midge Ure's last minute gig with Thin Lizzy
Midge Ure: What music means to me
Midge Ure: What music means to me
"I've learned in this business you never say no"
"I've learned in this business you never say no"
Midge's trip down memory lane
Midge's trip down memory lane
Midge Ure Live in Session
Midge Ure Live in Session
Midge Ure : Band Aid at 30
Midge Ure : Band Aid at 30
Midge Ure - Spoken Word Session
Midge Ure - Spoken Word Session
Midge Ure chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Midge Ure chats to Radcliffe and Maconie
Proms 2018: BBC Proms in the Park Northern Ireland
BBC Music at the Quay 2015: Ken Bruce
Simple Minds
Simple Minds Jim Kerr: Why we played Manchester day after attack
Simple Minds: "We resisted going acoustic for years and years!"
Ask Simple Minds: In Conversation
Jim Kerr Interview Part 1
Jim Kerr Interview Part 2
The continuing relevance of Heaven 17's 'Penthouse And Pavement'
Jim Kerr chats to Ken about working with KT Tunstall
Simple Minds on U2 and punk
Simple Minds on Somebody Up There Likes You