Shakey Graves
Shakey Graves (born Alejandro Rose-Garcia on June 4, 1987) is an American Americana musician from Austin, Texas.
His music combines blues, folk, and rock and roll. Rose-Garcia received his stage name at Old Settler's Music Festival in 2007 after he and his friends jokingly gave each other Indian guide names over a campfire. After an inspired night of playing music, he decided to keep the name.
