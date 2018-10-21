Anton HeillerBorn 15 September 1923. Died 25 March 1979
Anton Heiller
1923-09-15
Anton Heiller Biography (Wikipedia)
Anton Heiller (15 September 1923 — 25 March 1979) was an Austrian organist, harpsichordist, composer and conductor.
Anton Heiller Tracks
Organ Concerto in G major, BWV 592
Johann Sebastian Bach
Organ Concerto in G major, BWV 592
Organ Concerto in G major, BWV 592
Concerto for organ (BWV.592) in G major
Anton Heiller
Concerto for organ (BWV.592) in G major
Concerto for organ (BWV.592) in G major
Cantata No.78. duet Wir eilen mit swachen, doch emsigen Schritten
Johann Sebastian Bach
Cantata No.78. duet Wir eilen mit swachen, doch emsigen Schritten
Cantata No.78. duet Wir eilen mit swachen, doch emsigen Schritten
Variations on 'Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland'
Anton Heiller
Variations on 'Nun komm, der Heiden Heiland'
