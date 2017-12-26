Roses Are RedFormed 2002. Disbanded 2008
Roses Are Red
2002
Roses Are Red Biography (Wikipedia)
Roses Are Red (originally called Nobody Cares) was a rock band formed in Rochester, New York. The band was signed to Trustkill Records.
