Dennis Brown
Jamaican reggae artist. Born 1 February 1957. Died 1 July 1999
1957-02-01
Dennis Brown Biography
Dennis Emmanuel Brown CD (1 February 1957 – 1 July 1999) was a Jamaican reggae singer. During his prolific career, which began in the late 1960s when he was aged eleven, he recorded more than 75 albums and was one of the major stars of lovers rock, a subgenre of reggae. Bob Marley cited Brown as his favourite singer, dubbing him "The Crown Prince of Reggae", and Brown would prove influential on future generations of reggae singers.
Money In My Pocket
Money In My Pocket
Love Has Found It's Way
Love Has Found It's Way
How Long (feat. Josey Wales)
How Long (feat. Josey Wales)
If I Follow My Heart
If I Follow My Heart
Wolf And Leopards
Wolf And Leopards
Revolution
Revolution
Promised Land
Promised Land
Man Next Door
Man Next Door
Gun Town (feat. Dre Island)
Gun Town (feat. Dre Island)
Can't Keep A Good Man Down (feat. Damian Marley)
Can't Keep A Good Man Down (feat. Damian Marley)
Get Myself Together (David Rodigan Dubplate)
Want to Be No General
Want to Be No General
How Could I Leave
How Could I Leave
Wichita Lineman
Wichita Lineman
Here I Come
Here I Come
Vineyards
Vineyards
Love & Live (feat. Alborosie)
Love & Live (feat. Alborosie)
Run The Track (feat. Romain Virgo)
Run The Track (feat. Romain Virgo)
High Grade Morning (feat. Protoje)
High Grade Morning (feat. Protoje)
The Genie Rub A Dub (feat. Busy Signal)
The Genie Rub A Dub (feat. Busy Signal)
Changing Times Dub
Changing Times Dub
Black Magic Woman
Black Magic Woman
