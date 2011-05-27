Dazkarieh was a traditional Portuguese music band that began in 1999. The alternative rock and neofolk band consists of musicians Joana Negrão, Rui Rodrigues, João Campos e Vasco Ribeiro Casais. In 2012 amounted to a total of seven albums. Switzerland, Canada, Belgium, Mexico, Cape Verde, Czech Republic, Spain, Austria, Estonia and especially Germany, are some of the countries through which already exhibited their original sounds, inspired by various world cultures and based in the most diverse instruments, the which stand Galician gaita, accordion, western concert flute, tin whistle, African percussion instruments, Arabic percussion, bass and guitar. Initially the group was producing sounds that center on an imaginary vocal language, created by the group, for the purpose of treating the clear voice as a standalone instrument, comparable to the others. The group released seven albums until 2014.