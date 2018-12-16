John TaylorBritish jazz pianist. Born 25 September 1942. Died 17 July 2015
John Taylor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br0cy.jpg
1942-09-25
John Taylor Biography (Wikipedia)
John Taylor (25 September 1942 – 17 July 2015) was a British jazz pianist born in Manchester, England, who occasionally performed on the organ and the synthesiser.
John Taylor Tracks
CD Smith
John Taylor
CD Smith
CD Smith
Last played on
Ladies in Mercedes
Steve Swallow
Ladies in Mercedes
Ladies in Mercedes
Last played on
Field Day
John Taylor
Field Day
Field Day
Last played on
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Vince Mendoza
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Impromptu (Epiphany)
Last played on
Pure and Simple
John Taylor
Pure and Simple
Pure and Simple
Last played on
Ambleside
John Taylor
Ambleside
Ambleside
Ensemble
Last played on
Vaguely Asian
John Taylor
Vaguely Asian
Vaguely Asian
In February
John Taylor
In February
In February
Up Too Late
John Taylor
Up Too Late
Up Too Late
In Cologne
John Taylor
In Cologne
In Cologne
And Think Again
John Taylor
And Think Again
And Think Again
Last played on
White Magic
John Taylor
White Magic
White Magic
Last played on
Nightfall
Charlie Haden & John Taylor, Charlie Haden & John Taylor, Charlie Haden & John Taylor
Nightfall
Nightfall
Composer
Performer
Last played on
For Tracy
Kenny Wheeler
For Tracy
For Tracy
Last played on
Windfall
Azimuth
Windfall
Windfall
Last played on
Evans Above
Richard Fairhurst
Evans Above
Evans Above
Last played on
Close To Mars
John Taylor
Close To Mars
Close To Mars
Last played on
Pure and Simple
Peter Erskine
Pure and Simple
Pure and Simple
Last played on
Up Too Late
John Taylor
Up Too Late
Up Too Late
Last played on
Escapade
John Taylor
Escapade
Escapade
Last played on
Now, and Now Again
John Taylor
Now, and Now Again
Now, and Now Again
Composer
Last played on
Intro To No Particular Song
John Taylor
Intro To No Particular Song
Intro To No Particular Song
Last played on
'O'
Nikki Iles and the Printmakers, featuring Norma Winstone & John Taylor
'O'
'O'
Performer
Last played on
Titoli - Main Titles
John Taylor
Titoli - Main Titles
Titoli - Main Titles
Last played on
Nicolette
John Taylor
Nicolette
Nicolette
Handmade
John Taylor
Handmade
Handmade
Dry Stone
John Taylor
Dry Stone
Dry Stone
In the bleak midwinter
John Taylor
In the bleak midwinter
In the bleak midwinter
Last played on
