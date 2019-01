Salim Halali or Salim Hilali (in Arabic: سليم الهلالي , birth name Simon Halali, 30 July 1920 – 25 June 2005) was an Algerian singer who performed Arabic Andalusian classical music and Algerian music. He was a pop singer rather than a professional performer of traditional Arab-Andalusian music, in which he had no formal training. Many of his songs remain popular in North Africa and among Jewish and Arab North African communities in France, where he is "an iconic figure of French-Arab cabaret music."