Philippe le Chancelier, also known as "Philippus Cancellarius Parisiensis" (Philip, Chancellor of Paris) (c 1160–December 26, 1236) was a French theologian, Latin lyric poet, and possibly a composer as well. He was the illegitimate son of Philippe, Archdeacon of Paris (born 1125), and was part of a family of powerful clerics. He was born and studied theology in Paris. He was chancellor of Notre Dame de Paris starting in 1217 until his death, and was also Archdeacon of Noyon. Philip is portrayed as an enemy to the Mendicant orders becoming prevalent at the time, but this has been greatly exaggerated. He may have even joined the Franciscan order soon before his death.

Philip was one of the most prolific Medieval lyric poets. He was the subject of Henri d'Andeli's Dit du Chancelier Philippe. Philip's most influential work was his Summa de Bono.

Philip may have been a composer as well as a poet, although it is not certain, since many of his works are set to pre-existing tunes. He put text to many of Pérotin's works, creating some of the first Motets. His poems were available to many composers in the Notre Dame school, and his works were a moving force within that artistic movement.