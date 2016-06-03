Wolf Hoffmann (born 10 December 1959) is a German guitarist, primarily known as guitarist in the German heavy metal band Accept since 1976. In 1997, he released the album Classical with rock versions of classical pieces. He contributed to Skid Row vocalist Sebastian Bach's solo album Bring 'Em Bach Alive! and to a 2000 Japanese tribute to Randy Rhoads album called Randy Rhoads Tribute with Sebastian Bach on "I Don't Know" and with Joe Lynn Turner on "Diary of a Madman". Hoffmann also contributed to Peace Breaker by Skew Siskin.

Hoffmann has loved photography as a hobby early on, and eventually made it his second career. He took the cover photo for Objection Overruled. During Accept's hiatus from 1997, Hoffmann has worked as a professional photographer (website listed below). He is currently based in Nashville, TN, United States but also maintains a residence in Berlin, Germany.

Wolf Hoffmann is married to Gaby Hoffmann (née Hauke), who used to be Accept's manager. She contributed to Accept's songwriting under the pseudonym Deaffy.