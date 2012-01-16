PogoProducer Nick Bertke. Born 26 July 1988
Pogo
1988-07-26
Pogo Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Nicholas "Nick" Bertke (born 26 July 1988), better known by his stage name Pogo, is a South African-born, Australian electronic music artist whose work consists of recording small sounds, quotes, and melodies from films, TV programmes or other sources, and sequencing the sounds together to form a new piece of music. A number of Pogo's works consist almost entirely of the sounds he samples, with few or no additional music or sound samples.
Pogo Tracks
Bloom
Pogo
Bloom
Bloom
Wishery
Pogo
Wishery
Wishery
Alice
Pogo
Alice
Alice
