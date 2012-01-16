Christopher Nicholas "Nick" Bertke (born 26 July 1988), better known by his stage name Pogo, is a South African-born, Australian electronic music artist whose work consists of recording small sounds, quotes, and melodies from films, TV programmes or other sources, and sequencing the sounds together to form a new piece of music. A number of Pogo's works consist almost entirely of the sounds he samples, with few or no additional music or sound samples.