Acis and Galatea: Act II. 'Wretched Lovers! Fate Has Past'
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea: Act I. 'Oh, the pleasure of the plains!
George Frideric Handel
Hush, ye pretty warbling choir! (from Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Violin Concerto in A minor, RV 358 (3rd mvt)
Antonio Vivaldi
Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 315, 'Summer' (1st mvt)
Antonio Vivaldi
Sonata for violin and continuo (B.g5) in G minor "Devil's trill"
Giuseppe Tartini
Gentle Morpheus (Alceste)
George Frideric Handel
Alceste (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 315, 'Summer' (3rd mvt)
Antonio Vivaldi
Violin Sonata in G minor, 'Devil's Trill'
Giuseppe Tartini
Symphony for Mercury (The Judgment of Paris)
John Eccles
Wretched lovers! (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Love in her eyes sits playing (Acis and Galatea)
George Frideric Handel
Acis and Galatea: Act 2 ('Wretched lovers!' to 'Love sounds th' alarm')
George Frideric Handel
Serse (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
Partenope (Overture)
George Frideric Handel
Va tacito (from Giulio Cesare)
George Frideric Handel
Io seguo sol fiero (Partenope, HWV. 27, Act I Scene 13)
George Frideric Handel
Violin Concerto in G minor, RV 315, 'Summer'
Antonio Vivaldi
Serse, Act 1: Sc 8-11
George Frideric Handel
Serse, Act 1: Ombra mai fu
George Frideric Handel
Vedrò con mio diletto (Giustino)
Antonio Vivaldi
Violin Concerto in D major, RV 208, 'Il grosso mogul' (1st mvt)
Antonio Vivaldi
The Judgment Of Paris, Or The Prize Of Music - Masque
John Eccles
Rodelinda: 'Vivi Tiranno'
George Frideric Handel
Violin Concerto in D major, RV 208, 'Il grosso mogul'
Antonio Vivaldi
Orfeo Act II Scene 9
Luigi Rossi
Qual farfalletta (Partenope, Act II)
George Frideric Handel
Sirti, scogli, tempeste, procelle (Flavio)
George Frideric Handel
Proms 2010: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
2010-09-02T11:10:38
2
Sep
2010
Proms 2010: Prom 64
Royal Albert Hall
