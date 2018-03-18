Nick Duffy (born Nicholas John Duffy on 24 June 1956 in Birmingham, England) is a musician, artist, illustrator, and filmmaker.

Nick is the elder brother of singer/songwriter Stephen Duffy. They are both co-founders of the folk-pop group The Lilac Time. Nick is a multi-instrumentalist, and has been a frequent contributor to Stephen's solo recordings. He also plays in other musical projects and has released solo recordings.