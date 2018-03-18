Nick DuffyBorn 24 June 1956
Nick Duffy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1956-06-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/24acc026-1479-44c4-9630-5e94b51d6792
Nick Duffy Biography (Wikipedia)
Nick Duffy (born Nicholas John Duffy on 24 June 1956 in Birmingham, England) is a musician, artist, illustrator, and filmmaker.
Nick is the elder brother of singer/songwriter Stephen Duffy. They are both co-founders of the folk-pop group The Lilac Time. Nick is a multi-instrumentalist, and has been a frequent contributor to Stephen's solo recordings. He also plays in other musical projects and has released solo recordings.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nick Duffy Tracks
Sort by
I Found That Rare Essence
Nick Duffy
I Found That Rare Essence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Found That Rare Essence
Last played on
Sail Away Ladies
Nick Duffy
Sail Away Ladies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sail Away Ladies
Last played on
Rag Tag & Bobtail
Nick Duffy
Rag Tag & Bobtail
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhjyj.jpglink
Rag Tag & Bobtail
Last played on
Trumpets from Montparnasse
Nick Duffy
Trumpets from Montparnasse
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05jhjyj.jpglink
Trumpets from Montparnasse
Last played on
Creature
Nick Duffy
Creature
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Creature
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist