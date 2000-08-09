Visions of AtlantisFormed August 2000
Visions of Atlantis
2000-08
Visions of Atlantis Biography (Wikipedia)
Visions of Atlantis is a metal band from Styria, Austria, founded in 2000. Inspiration came both from successful symphonic power metal band Nightwish and from the myth of Atlantis. The equal combination of male and female vocals distinguishes Visions of Atlantis from Nightwish however and is more reminiscent of bands such as Lacuna Coil.
