Clara and Ollie aged six and ten review their Dad's taste in music

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gtdqm.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gtdqm.jpg

2018-08-07T12:37:00.000Z

In Dinosaur to Jr we hear Clara and Ollie's response to a track selected by their Dad, Mark.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06gtc18