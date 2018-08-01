Greg Holden
Greg Holden Biography (Wikipedia)
Greg Holden (born February 28, 1983) is a British singer-songwriter based in the United States. He is best known for his hit charity single "The Lost Boy" and for co-writing "Home", the 2012 debut single for American Idol-winner Phillip Phillips.
Greg Holden Tracks
The Power Shift (LIVE)
On The Run
Hold On Tight
Boys In The Street
Ask you this
The Chase
Serendipity
She's Got Something
