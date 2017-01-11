Ilsey Anna Juber (born April 17, 1986) is an American singer and songwriter from California. Juber won two BMI awards in 2018 for her work co-writing "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes and "In the Name of Love" by Martin Garrix and Bebe Rexha. Juber was a co-writer on the entire 2018 Lykke Li album, "so sad so sexy". Other notable writing credits include "All Night" by Beyoncé, "Ocean" by Martin Garrix featuring Khalid, Robin Schulz's "Headlights", and "Disarm You" for Kaskade (both of which she also provided vocal features). Juber also co-wrote the 2015 single "Powerful" by Major Lazer featuring Ellie Goulding. She is presently signed to Sony/ATV Music Publishing.