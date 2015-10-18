Martin Litton (born 14 May 1957) is a British jazz pianist born in Grays, Essex, UK, noteworthy for his early work with Kenny Ball from 1983-1984 on his tour of the Middle East and tour of Russia and for a recording session with Humphrey Lyttelton. Litton's fluency of style(s) and the historical context he brings to his jazz piano has taken him around the world, playing with and respected by many of the great names in jazz, past and present. His keyboard skills have been honed by his attention to detail and personal discipline both in terms of musicianship as well as knowledge of the development of jazz piano.

An early review summary by Ken Rattenbury of Litton's jazz piano playing has been echoed by many critics bringing similar epithets throughout his career: 'a delicious fun thing bubbles from start to finish, with Martin Litton piano, arranger, a lyrical strider, well versed in the elusive art of accompaniment, lovely soloist, and with a rare way with ragtime'.

Litton has been described as a stride piano expert. His Gramercy Five band recreated the small group swing style of Artie Shaw.