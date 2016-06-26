John RamseyPlaywright; pseudonym of Reginald Owen. Born 5 August 1887. Died 5 November 1972
John Ramsey
1887-08-05
John Ramsey Biography (Wikipedia)
John Ramsey was a pseudonym used by Reginald Owen. The name appeared as co-author of the 1911 play Where the Rainbow Ends with Clifford Mills. Owen provided stage know-how.

