Fanny Rose HowieAlso known as "Princess Te Rangi Pai". Born 11 January 1868. Died 20 May 1916
Fanny Rose Howie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1868-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/249eec03-da8e-4374-8909-d093127e3e59
Fanny Rose Howie Biography (Wikipedia)
Fanny Rose Howie (née Porter, 11 January 1868 – 20 May 1916), also known by her stage name Te Rangi Pai, was a New Zealand singer and composer. Of Māori descent, she identified with the Ngati Porou and Te Whanau-a-Apanui iwi. She was born in Tokomaru Bay, New Zealand, on 11 January 1868, the daughter of Thomas William Porter and Herewaka Porourangi Potae. "Hine E Hine" is her most famous composition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fanny Rose Howie Tracks
Sort by
Hine e hine
Fanny Rose Howie
Hine e hine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hine e hine
Last played on
Back to artist