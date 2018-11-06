Fanny Rose Howie (née Porter, 11 January 1868 – 20 May 1916), also known by her stage name Te Rangi Pai, was a New Zealand singer and composer. Of Māori descent, she identified with the Ngati Porou and Te Whanau-a-Apanui iwi. She was born in Tokomaru Bay, New Zealand, on 11 January 1868, the daughter of Thomas William Porter and Herewaka Porourangi Potae. "Hine E Hine" is her most famous composition.