Lily LaskineBorn 31 August 1893. Died 4 January 1988
Lily Laskine
Lily Laskine Biography (Wikipedia)
Lily Laskine (31 August 1893 in Paris– 4 January 1988 in Paris) was one of the most prominent harpists of the twentieth century. Born Lily Aimée Laskine to Jewish parents in Paris, she studied at the Conservatoire de Paris with Alphonse Hasselmans and became a frequent performing partner of several distinguished French flautists, including Marcel Moyse and Jean-Pierre Rampal. Laskine also served as professor of harp at the Conservatoire de Paris from 1948 to 1958. She was awarded the Legion of Honour in 1958. She died in Paris.
In 1936 she married Roland Charmy, a violinist and academic of the Conservatoire de Paris.
Concerto no.6 pour Harpe et Orchestre: 1st mvt; Allegro Moderato)
Johann Baptist Krumpholz, Lily Laskine & Orchestre de Chambre Jean Francois Paillard
Concerto no.6 pour Harpe et Orchestre: 1st mvt; Allegro Moderato)
Concerto no.6 pour Harpe et Orchestre: 1st mvt; Allegro Moderato)
Valse romantique
Claude Debussy
Valse romantique
Valse romantique
Fantaisie in A minor Op. 95
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Fantaisie in A minor Op. 95
Fantaisie in A minor Op. 95
Spukhafte Gavotte, op.75
Marielle Nordmann
Spukhafte Gavotte, op.75
Spukhafte Gavotte, op.75
Valse Romantique
Déodat de Séverac
Valse Romantique
Valse Romantique
Bouree (Partita No. 1 BWV 1002)
Johann Sebastian Bach
Bouree (Partita No. 1 BWV 1002)
Bouree (Partita No. 1 BWV 1002)
