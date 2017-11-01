Satu Vänskä
Satu Vänskä
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/249a25a7-41f2-42a0-b178-ef986448ef75
Satu Vänskä Tracks
Sort by
Handman's Reel
Traditional, Richard Tognetti & Satu Vänskä
Handman's Reel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02ty572.jpglink
Handman's Reel
Composer
Where have all the Flowers Gone?
Pete Seeger
Where have all the Flowers Gone?
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqjs3.jpglink
Where have all the Flowers Gone?
Diva
Nicolò Paganini
Diva
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqyr0.jpglink
Diva
Wenn Ich mir was wunschen durfte
Friedrich Hollaender
Wenn Ich mir was wunschen durfte
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wenn Ich mir was wunschen durfte
Ensemble
Last played on
Back to artist