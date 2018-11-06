Randolph's Leap is an eight piece indie-pop band from Glasgow, Scotland, and signed to Lost Map Records as of 2014. Founded by frontman Adam Ross in 2006, current members include Ross (guitar/vocals), Iain Taylor (drums/guitar), Vicki Cole (bass), Andrew MacLellan (guitar), Heather Thikey (violin), Pete MacDonald (keyboards), Ali Hendry (trumpet) and Fraser Gibson (trombone).

The band has released regular EPs, singles, and LPs since 2011, with their official debut album Clumsy Knot released in 2014. Susan Le May of The Quietus wrote that "the album moves from whimsical, earnest folk romanticism to introspection and Casio-frilled irony," and that it "marks the arrival proper of the next generation of witty Scottish indie pop." The band tours frequently in the UK, having performed at festivals such as Howlin' Fling, Belladrum, Mugstock and The Fringe.