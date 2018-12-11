Cecil Armstrong GibbsBorn 10 August 1889. Died 12 May 1960
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1889-08-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/249159ec-bf74-4f4c-b3b9-22b146897234
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs Biography (Wikipedia)
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs (10 August 1889 – 12 May 1960) was a prolific and versatile English composer, best known for his output of songs. Gibbs also devoted much of his career to the amateur choral and festival movements in Britain. He attained a high level of popularity, for instance the work 'Dusk' was requested by Princess Elizabeth (the present queen of England) on her eighteenth birthday.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs Tracks
Sort by
Crossings
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Crossings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Crossings
Last played on
Odysseus (The Return)
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Odysseus (The Return)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Odysseus (The Return)
Last played on
In the Highlands
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
In the Highlands
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01hd422.jpglink
In the Highlands
Last played on
Fields Are Full
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Fields Are Full
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fields Are Full
Last played on
Enchanted Wood
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Enchanted Wood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Enchanted Wood
Last played on
Dusk
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Dusk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Dusk
Last played on
Bells, Op 14 No 2
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Bells, Op 14 No 2
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bells, Op 14 No 2
Last played on
The Cherry Tree
Armstrong Gibbs, John Constable & Peter Jeffes
The Cherry Tree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Cherry Tree
Composer
Last played on
3 Songs Op.15: A Song of shadows
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
3 Songs Op.15: A Song of shadows
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d9jnl.jpglink
3 Songs Op.15: A Song of shadows
Silver Op. 32 No 2
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Silver Op. 32 No 2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzx.jpglink
Silver Op. 32 No 2
3 Songs Op.15: Five eyes
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
3 Songs Op.15: Five eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzx.jpglink
3 Songs Op.15: Five eyes
The Stranger
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
The Stranger
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdzx.jpglink
The Stranger
3 Songs Op.15 [words: W de la Mare] vers. soprano & piano
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
3 Songs Op.15 [words: W de la Mare] vers. soprano & piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
3 Songs Op.15 [words: W de la Mare] vers. soprano & piano
Last played on
Fancy Dress, Dance Suite Op. 82: Hurly-Burly
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Fancy Dress, Dance Suite Op. 82: Hurly-Burly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fancy Dress, Dance Suite Op. 82: Hurly-Burly
Last played on
Songs of the Mad Sea Captain Op.111 - Toll The Bell
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Songs of the Mad Sea Captain Op.111 - Toll The Bell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs of the Mad Sea Captain Op.111 - Toll The Bell
Last played on
The Flooded Stream
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
The Flooded Stream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flooded Stream
Last played on
Peacock Pie
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Peacock Pie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peacock Pie
Last played on
Concertino for piano and strings Op 103
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Concertino for piano and strings Op 103
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concertino for piano and strings Op 103
Last played on
Love is a sickness
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Love is a sickness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love is a sickness
Last played on
Concertino Op 103: mvt II Lento cantabile
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Concertino Op 103: mvt II Lento cantabile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Concertino Op 103: mvt II Lento cantabile
Last played on
Fancy Dress from "Dusk"
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
Fancy Dress from "Dusk"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fancy Dress from "Dusk"
Last played on
To One Who Passed Whistling Through the Night
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs
To One Who Passed Whistling Through the Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To One Who Passed Whistling Through the Night
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1937: Prom 36
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erw4wh
Queen's Hall
1937-09-17T11:18:06
17
Sep
1937
Proms 1937: Prom 36
Queen's Hall
Proms 1923: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/epcbj5
Queen's Hall
1923-09-05T11:18:06
5
Sep
1923
Proms 1923: Prom 22
Queen's Hall
Proms 1922: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eh9dgw
Queen's Hall
1922-08-24T11:18:06
24
Aug
1922
Proms 1922: Prom 11
Queen's Hall
Cecil Armstrong Gibbs Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Finzi: Dies Natalis
-
Siglo de Oro performs Peter Warlock's unbearably poignant carol, Bethlehem Down
-
Feeling nostalgic? Ben Johnson sings from Finzi's Till Earth Outwears
-
Kathryn Rudge performs Coates
-
Frank Bridge
-
Eric Coates
-
Warlock: The Curlew
-
Light Fantastic: Eric Coates
-
Words and Music
-
Britten: Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge
Back to artist