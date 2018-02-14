María ToledoSpanish flamenco pianist and singer
María Toledo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05wkdcz.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2490b609-b361-4dd7-99b7-9d470a791037
María Toledo Tracks
Sort by
El Amor Brujo
Manuel de Falla
El Amor Brujo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt78.jpglink
El Amor Brujo
Last played on
Playlists featuring María Toledo
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Josep Pons conducts two terrific and colourful Spanish scores
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/erpc8g
Barbican, London
2018-01-19T11:58:37
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p04ny5h5.jpg
19
Jan
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Josep Pons conducts two terrific and colourful Spanish scores
Barbican, London
María Toledo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist