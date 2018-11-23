Sharaya JUS female rapper
Sharaya J
????-01-17
Sharaya J Biography
Sharaya Howell, better known by her stage name Sharaya J, is an American rapper and choreographer.
She is best known for her singles, "BANJI" and "Smash Up the Place", as well as for being signed to Missy Elliott's label The Goldmind Inc. Prior to her work as a musician, she worked as a hip-hop choreographer and urban screenplay writer. On April 17, 2017 Sharaya J released her first body of work; a mixtape titled Dope Product.
Sharaya J Tracks
Strip (feat. Sharaya J)
Little Mix
Strip (feat. Sharaya J)
Strip (feat. Sharaya J)
Banji (DJ Tameil Remix) (feat. Jayhood)
Sharaya J
Banji (DJ Tameil Remix) (feat. Jayhood)
Banji (DJ Tameil Remix) (feat. Jayhood)
Featured Artist
