Kira SkovBorn 6 June 1976
Kira Skov
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976-06-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/248c71ae-de8a-4246-8435-d0a19e0ebf41
Kira Skov Biography (Wikipedia)
Kira Skov (born June 6, 1976) is a Danish singer. She is best known for being the lead singer of rock band Kira & The Kindred Spirits.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Kira Skov Tracks
Sort by
If Not Winter
Kira Skov
If Not Winter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
If Not Winter
Last played on
Upcoming Events
8
Feb
2019
Kira Skov, Flunk
100 Club, London, UK
Kira Skov Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist