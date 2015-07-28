Ms. John SodaFormed 1999
Ms. John Soda
1999
Ms. John Soda Biography (Wikipedia)
Ms. John Soda is an indietronica band from Weilheim in Oberbayern, Germany. It consists of Stefanie Böhm and Micha Acher.
Hero Whales
