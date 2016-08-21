Júpiter MaçãBorn 26 January 1968. Died 21 December 2015
Júpiter Maçã
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-01-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2485371a-28d9-46a3-b5e9-794e7090ab12
Júpiter Maçã Biography (Wikipedia)
Flávio Basso (January 26, 1968 – December 21, 2015), better known by his stage name Júpiter Maçã and by its English-language variation Jupiter Apple, was a Brazilian singer-songwriter, lyricist, guitarist, bassist, percussionist, keyboardist, record producer, film director, actor, screenwriter and former television presenter. Before beginning a prestigious solo career in 1994 he was already known for being a founding member of bands TNT and Os Cascavelletes, both pioneers of the Rio Grande do Sul rock scene in the mid- to late 1980s/early 1990s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Júpiter Maçã Tracks
Sort by
A Lad & A Maid In The Bloom
Júpiter Maçã
A Lad & A Maid In The Bloom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A 7 Enfervescencia Intergalatica
Júpiter Maçã
A 7 Enfervescencia Intergalatica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A 7 Enfervescencia Intergalatica
Last played on
Júpiter Maçã Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist