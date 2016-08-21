Flávio Basso (January 26, 1968 – December 21, 2015), better known by his stage name Júpiter Maçã and by its English-language variation Jupiter Apple, was a Brazilian singer-songwriter, lyricist, guitarist, bassist, percussionist, keyboardist, record producer, film director, actor, screenwriter and former television presenter. Before beginning a prestigious solo career in 1994 he was already known for being a founding member of bands TNT and Os Cascavelletes, both pioneers of the Rio Grande do Sul rock scene in the mid- to late 1980s/early 1990s.