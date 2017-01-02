Nicola Maria Roberts (born 5 October 1985) is an English singer and songwriter. After auditioning and successfully completing the reality television series and competition Popstars The Rivals, Roberts became part of girl-group Girls Aloud. Their debut single "Sound of the Underground" topped the UK Singles chart. This success helped them win the competition and they were later entered in Guinness World Records as the most successful reality television music-group. The group enjoyed 20 consecutive top ten singles, spawning five albums and positive critical responses.

In 2008, after releasing a pale skin make-up collection titled Dainty Doll, Roberts advocated the ban of underage usage of tanning beds with the documentary Nicola Roberts: The Truth About Tanning. Her public stance with a British MP led to a bill which banned under 18s from using tanning beds. In 2011, Roberts released her debut solo album Cinderella's Eyes and her debut single "Beat of My Drum". Both releases received critical acclaim but had mixed commercial success. Two follow-up singles "Lucky Day" and "Yo-Yo" both gained equally positive critical responses but failed commercially. The album was described as electronic-influenced and garnered positive reviews and peaked at number 17 in the United Kingdom. In November 2012, Roberts reformed with Girls Aloud and in 2013, toured for the first time in over four years on their Ten: The Hits Tour. Girls Aloud split following the tour's conclusion. Roberts' net worth was estimated at £8.1 million in October 2014.