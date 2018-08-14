U. SrinivasBorn 28 February 1969. Died 19 September 2014
U. Srinivas
1969-02-28
U. Srinivas Biography (Wikipedia)
Uppalapu Srinivas (28 February 1969 – 19 September 2014) was an Indian mandolin player in Carnatic classical music and composer. He was widely regarded as the Mozart of classical Indian music.
He was awarded the Padma Shri in 1998, by the Government of India. He was also awarded the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 2009 given by Sangeet Natak Akademi, which is the National Academy of Music, Dance & Drama, in India.
U. Srinivas Tracks
Kaliyugavaradana
Kaliyugavaradana
Kaliyugavaradana
Saranambhava Karuna
Saranambhava Karuna
Saranambhava Karuna
Gajavadhana
Gajavadhana
Gajavadhana
Run
Run
Run
Dream
Dream
Dream
