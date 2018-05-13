Tigran MansurianBorn 27 January 1939
Tigran Mansurian
1939-01-27
Tigran Mansurian Biography (Wikipedia)
Tigran Yeghiayi Mansurian (Armenian: Տիգրան Մանսուրյան; born 27 January 1939) is a leading Armenian composer of classical music and film scores.
Tigran Mansurian Tracks
Requiem Aeternam
Tigran Mansurian
Requiem Aeternam
Requiem Aeternam
Choir
Last played on
Requiem, v. Lacrimosa
Tigran Mansurian
Requiem, v. Lacrimosa
Requiem, v. Lacrimosa
Choir
Last played on
Violin Concerto no.2 (4 Serious Songs): 2nd mvt
Tigran Mansurian
Violin Concerto no.2 (4 Serious Songs): 2nd mvt
Violin Concerto no.2 (4 Serious Songs): 2nd mvt
Last played on
Last played on
Tagh for the Funeral of the Lord
Tigran Mansurian
Tagh for the Funeral of the Lord
Tagh for the Funeral of the Lord
Last played on
Last played on
Past BBC Events
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Film: The Colour of Pomegranates
Barbican, London
21 Oct 2017
Barbican, London
2017-10-21T11:31:25
21
Oct
2017
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2017-18 Season: Film: The Colour of Pomegranates
Barbican, London
Tigran Mansurian Links
