Derek Keith Barbosa (born April 8, 1974), better known by his stage name Chino XL, is an American rapper and actor, known for his "technically" accomplished style, consisting of exaggerated egotism, and use of multiple similes, puns, metaphors, and word play. He has collaborated on various projects with some of the most well known in Hip Hop. Chino is also an avid bodybuilder. Chino started rhyming in 1986, as said in his song "Don't Say A Word". He has released four solo studio albums, in which his most recent – Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary - won the 2012 HHUG Album of the Year award

Chino also forged a career in acting, signing with Hollywood talent manager Stacey Castro and subsequently appearing in several films and episodes of television. He was a series regular on Cinemax series Sex Chronicles and appeared in several guest star roles, including Comedy Central series Reno 911! and CBS series CSI: Miami. His feature film credits include a co-starring role opposite Kate Hudson, Luke Wilson in director Rob Reiner's Alex & Emma and Brandon Sonnier's directing debut, "The Beat", which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.