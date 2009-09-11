Alfredo PerlPianist and conductor. Born 1965
Alfredo Perl
1965
Alfredo Perl Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfredo Perl (born in Santiago de Chile in 1965) is a Chilean-German classical pianist and conductor, best known in the United Kingdom, Australia and Germany. He is best known for his recitals of Beethoven's sonatas. He is the current conductor of the Detmold Chamber Orchestra.
Moonlight Sonata
Alfredo Perl
Moonlight Sonata
Moonlight Sonata
Past BBC Events
Proms 1997: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exnq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-04T11:38:55
4
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
