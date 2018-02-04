The 411 were an English female R&B group formed in late 2003. The band formed after a couple of the members sang backing vocals on Lemar's version of Al Green's "Let's Stay Together". The band took its name after the 1992 Mary J. Blige album What's the 411?. During their time together as a group, they released one studio album Between the Sheets and three top-forty singles before disbanding in 2008.

The band reformed in 2007 under new name Sunshyne with two new members due to Furlonger quitting a few months before; the band soon changed back to their original name and Furlonger was replaced by Nuala Farrelly, who was a member of Sunshyne. Martin announced in 2008 via her own personal Myspace account that the band had yet again split but still remained friends and that they would possibly release new material in the near future.