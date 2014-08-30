TGTRnb trio Tyrese, Ginuwine & Tank. Formed 2007. Disbanded 2015
TGT
2007
TGT Biography (Wikipedia)
TGT was a supergroup that consisted of R&B singers Tyrese (Tyrese Gibson), Ginuwine (Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) and Tank (Durrell Babbs). TGT is named after the first letter of each of the trio's stage names (T for Tyrese, G for Ginuwine, and T for Tank). The three are close friends and Tyrese was best man at Ginuwine's wedding, but TGT represented their first collaboration. Despite being together as a super group since its formation in 2007, it released its debut album only in August 2013 titled Three Kings on Atlantic Records.
TGT Tracks
Don't Shoot (feat. Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Diddy, Fabolous, Wale, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Yo Gotti, Curren$y, Problem, King Pharaoh & TGT)
The Game
All For You
TGT
All For You
All For You
