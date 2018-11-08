PreciousESC 1999 for UK. Formed 1998. Disbanded 2000
Precious
1998
Precious Biography (Wikipedia)
Precious were a British girl group, comprising Louise Rose, Anya Lahiri, Sophie McDonnell, Kalli Clark-Sternberg and Jenny Frost. They first achieved fame as the UK's entry for the Eurovision Song Contest and went on to become a moderately popular act until the group disbanded in 2000.
Precious Tracks
For You (feat. Precious)
Say It Again
Definition Of A Track
Boliya (Feat. D Kash & Deep Cold)
