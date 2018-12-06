Jerome MorossBorn 1 August 1913. Died 25 July 1983
Jerome Moross
1913-08-01
Jerome Moross Biography (Wikipedia)
Jerome Moross (August 1, 1913 – July 25, 1983) was an American composer. He composed works for symphony orchestras, chamber ensembles, soloists and musical theatre. He also orchestrated motion picture scores for other composers. He is best known for his music for film and television.
Jerome Moross Tracks
The Big Country
Jerome Moross
The Big Country
The Big Country
The Big Country (opening titles)
Jerome Moross
The Big Country (opening titles)
The Big Country (opening titles)
The Big Country - opening titles
Jerome Moross
The Big Country - opening titles
The Big Country - opening titles
