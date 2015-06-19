Andrew Belle (born 1984) is an American singer-songwriter. Belle is originally from and currently resides in Chicago, IL - although he has lived in both Nashville and Los Angeles in recent years. He has toured alongside many accomplished artists such as Mat Kearney, Ben Rector, Allen Stone, The Milk Carton Kids, Joshua Radin, Brett Dennen, Leagues, Diane Birch, and is a member of the critically acclaimed songwriter collective Ten Out of Tenn.