All About She are an English band from London, England. The band consists of record producers James Tadgell and Jon Clare, and singer Vanya Taylor. They are signed to Tinie Tempah's record label Disturbing London and have worked several times with him as well as other artists on the label. Tadgell and Clare, who have both previously worked with Devlin and Scorcher, wrote and produced "Intro", which opens Tinie Tempah's debut album Disc-Overy. Vanya provided vocals for Tinie's hit single "Simply Unstoppable" and Roska's song "Desire". Taylor has also performed backing vocals for Jessie J, and All About She created a remix of her single "It's My Party" for the deluxe edition of her second album, Alive. They also collaborated with Calvin Harris on a song from his fourth album, Motion (2014).