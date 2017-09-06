François-Bernard MâcheBorn 4 April 1935
François-Bernard Mâche (born April 4, 1935, Clermont-Ferrand) is a French composer of contemporary music.
Mesarthim for 2 pianos
Kassandra
Kassandra
1-04 Prélude
