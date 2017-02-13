Cold Crush BrothersFormed 1979
Cold Crush Brothers
1979
Cold Crush Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cold Crush Brothers are an American hip hop group that formed in 1978 in the Bronx, New York City, New York. They were especially known for their memorable routines which included harmonies, melodies and stage-stomping performances. The Cold Crush Brothers set the standard for emceeing and became known as "the Rolling Stones of hip hop".[citation needed] The Cold Crush Brothers still perform across the United States.
Cold Crush Brothers Tracks
At the Dixie
Cold Crush Brothers
At the Dixie
At the Dixie
Last played on
Fresh, Fly, Wild and Bold
Cold Crush Brothers
Fresh, Fly, Wild and Bold
Fresh, Fly, Wild and Bold
Last played on
Weekend
Cold Crush Brothers
Weekend
Weekend
Last played on
