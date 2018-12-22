The Moth LanternFormed 25 April 2011
The Moth Lantern
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2011-04-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/24641004-2fbb-4b68-abfa-692ec07294f8
The Moth Lantern Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Lights
The Moth Lantern
Christmas Lights
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas Lights
Last played on
Bad Sun
The Moth Lantern
Bad Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bad Sun
Last played on
Air
The Moth Lantern
Air
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Air
Last played on
Barricade (All Of This Is Everything)
The Moth Lantern
Barricade (All Of This Is Everything)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Nightmare Is Just The Beginning
The Moth Lantern
The Nightmare Is Just The Beginning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On A Boat, On The Water
The Moth Lantern
On A Boat, On The Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dog
The Moth Lantern
Dog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dog
Taser
The Moth Lantern
Taser
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taser
Armour
The Moth Lantern
Armour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Armour
Last played on
Comfort
The Moth Lantern
Comfort
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Comfort
End of Summer
The Moth Lantern
End of Summer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
End of Summer
Myself
The Moth Lantern
Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Myself
Back to artist